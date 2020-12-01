Menu
Carolyn Davis
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1942
DIED
November 26, 2020
Carolyn Davis's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
6710 White Horse Rd, Greenville, South Carolina 29610
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29609
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Joyce
We are keeping you and the kids in our prayers. We are so sorry for the loss of Granny We love you
Michael and Donna
Friend
November 30, 2020