Carolyn Dixon
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1959
DIED
November 15, 2020
Carolyn Dixon's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by L C May Funeral Services Inc. in Anderson, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L C May Funeral Services Inc. website.

Published by L C May Funeral Services Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
L C May Funeral Services Inc.
