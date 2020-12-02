Carolyn Dixon's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by L C May Funeral Services Inc. in Anderson, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L C May Funeral Services Inc. website.
Published by L C May Funeral Services Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
