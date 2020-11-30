Carolyn Fela's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. in Canonsburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. website.
Published by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.