Carolyn Fela
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1942
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
Carolyn Fela's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. in Canonsburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St, Canonsburg, PA 15317
Nov
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St, Canonsburg, PA 15317
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church, of St. Oscar Romero Parish
15317
Dec
2
Interment
2:30p.m.
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15317
Funeral services provided by:
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our sister in law was the kindest, gentlest, warmest person who was loved by everyone. Margie and I will never forget all the wonderful times we had with Carolyn.
Dennis Fela
Family
November 26, 2020