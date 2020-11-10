Carolyn Filson's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home website.