Carolyn Giangiulio
1939 - 2020
September 10, 1939
November 7, 2020
Carolyn Giangiulio's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
35 Old Eagle School Road, Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
