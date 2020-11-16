Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Griffeth
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1954
DIED
September 23, 2020
Carolyn Griffeth's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS in Athens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home Inc
390 GLENHAVEN AVE, ATHENS, Georgia 30606
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
3655 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia 30606
Funeral services provided by:
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.