Carolyn Helms
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1954
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Carolyn Helms's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
