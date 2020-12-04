Menu
Carolyn Hunt
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1953
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carolyn Hunt's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
carolyn ,was such a beautiful, sweet, caring lady. i can not say enough about her.right now ,she was a dear friend to all. and loved her family. i am going to miss her. i am so sorry for your loss, to all her family my prayers are with you all.
nelma j whiterker
December 3, 2020