Carolyn Jones
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1935
DIED
October 15, 2020
Carolyn Jones's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - East
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Oct
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Crest Cemetery
5730 US Hwy 78 E, Birmingham, Alabama 35210
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020