Carolyn Kirby
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carolyn Kirby's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX 79762
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jimmy an Alice Jones
Friend
December 3, 2020