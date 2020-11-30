Menu
Carolyn Lewis
1957 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1957
DIED
November 26, 2020
Carolyn Lewis's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory
4155 S RL THORNTON FWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Dec
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
KINGDOM HARVEST CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
215 N MASTERS DRIVE, Dallas, Texas 75217
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
