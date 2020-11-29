Menu
Carolyn Lizana
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1959
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Carolyn Lizana's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Wolf River Cemetery
16490 Cemetery Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39503
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 29, 2020