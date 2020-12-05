Carolyn Mahon's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Farus Funeral Home website.
Published by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.