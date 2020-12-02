Menu
Carolyn Philbeck
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1943
DIED
November 29, 2020
Carolyn Philbeck's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc in Shelby, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Services Inc website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby, North Carolina 28152
Dec
3
Burial
2:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church
3800 Polkville Road, Shelby, North Carolina 28150
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
