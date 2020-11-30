Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Ritch
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1935
DIED
November 29, 2020
Carolyn Ritch's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley in Baxley, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swain Funeral Home - Baxley website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Antioch Congregational Christian Church
83 Lane Rd, Bristol, Georgia 31518
Funeral services provided by:
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.