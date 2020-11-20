Menu
Carolyn Royer
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1936
DIED
November 18, 2020
Carolyn Royer's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

Published by Billings Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
Nov
23
Burial
12:30p.m.
The Little Pine Cemetery
C.R. 19 S, Goshen, Indiana 46528
Funeral services provided by:
Billings Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.