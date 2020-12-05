Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Stemm
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1944
DIED
December 2, 2020
Carolyn Stemm's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Farus Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St, Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St, Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.