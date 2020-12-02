Menu
Carolyn Winn
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1938
DIED
October 6, 2020
Carolyn Winn's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services in Mt. Holly, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St., Mt. Holly, North Carolina 28120
Oct
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St., Mt. Holly, North Carolina 28120
Funeral services provided by:
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
