Carolyn B. Woodward



LAYTON – Carolyn B. Woodward, 78, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2020.



She was born February 3, 1942 the daughter of Paul and Teresa Stanley Lanning in West Virginia. Carolyn was raised in Beaver, Pennsylvania.



Carolyn married Shelton Woodward on March 16, 1961 in Ripley, South Carolina.



She was a faithful, active member of the Faith Baptist Church.



Carolyn enjoyed sewing and loved her family.



Surviving are her husband Shelton, children, Patricia, Deborah, David, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her parents and brother John Lanning.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



