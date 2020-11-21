Carrie Bennett's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. in Burnsville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carrie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
