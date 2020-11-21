Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carrie Bennett
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1956
DIED
November 18, 2020
Carrie Bennett's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. in Burnsville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carrie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Beaver Cemetery
Saw Mill Hollow Road, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
Funeral services provided by:
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.