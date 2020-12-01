Carrol Sprouls's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga in Cayuga, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carrol in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga website.
Published by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.