Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carroll Camper
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1949
DIED
November 8, 2020
Carroll Camper's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carroll in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henry Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Holiness Church
500 Edgewood Ave, Cambridge, Maryland
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Holiness Church
500 Edgewood Ave, Cambridge, Maryland
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.