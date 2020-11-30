Menu
Caryl Bradt
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
Caryl Bradt's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunn Funeral Home in Bristol, CT .

Published by Dunn Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery
, Plainville, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Dunn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
November 30, 2020