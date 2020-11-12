Menu
Caryl Littrell
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1941
DIED
November 10, 2020
Caryl Littrell's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle in Hartselle, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Graveside Service
Moulton Municipal Cemetery, Moulton, Alabama 35650
