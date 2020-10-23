Caryol Johnson Welch, 92 years old passed peacefully through the veil at her home in Farmington, Utah on Oct. 18, 2020. She was taking care of herself and her home until the first part of October. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Farmington to Frederick Guy Johnson and Clara Myrtle Steed. She is the youngest of seven children. She had four brothers and two sisters. By the time she was twelve, she and 19-year old LaMar were the only children left at home. Caryol learned at a young age to work hard, and to be self-sufficient. She taught her children to work, to be frugal, and to plant vegetable gardens. Her love of flowers passed to her daughters and to many of her grand-daughters. Caryol was blessed to live in Farmington her entire life. She loved to travel and see places around the world, but her home was always her dear Farmington. She married Samuel Hughes Welch on June 11, 1948 in the Logan Temple. They have six children; Stephen, Keith, Paul and Todd Welch, Karen Pierce and Marilyn Nielson. Her 21 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren lovingly called her "Nana". Caryol taught swim lessons for the American Red Cross at Lagoon for many years. Her children learned to swim younger than most kids because she was teaching swim lessons. Caryol loved spending time with the youth and spent many years teaching at Girls Camp. The family spent time building cabins and the lodge at Camp Piuta in the Uintah Mountains. Sam and Caryol served in the Ogden and Bountiful Temples and served additional missions in Coventry England, in the Sydney Australia Temple, in England indexing the 1881 Census, and in the Bountiful Employment Center. Caryol loved doing family history research and temple work. She would work on family history at the library in Salt Lake long before the age of computers. Caryol attended the temple weekly for many years with her husband and later her dear friends. Each year, the grandchildren received a handmade Christmas ornament or a special ornament from places Sam and Caryol had visited during that year. These ornaments became a treasure to all the grandchildren. They look forward to putting them on the tree each year. She made and donated hundreds of items to the Humanitarian Center. She spent countless hours crocheting hats, scarfs, washcloths, and baby booties. She kept her mind active by crocheting, reading novels, doing word searches, jig saw puzzles, and writing in her journals.



She is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and their spouses, her husband Sam, three of her children, Todd Alan Welch, Karen Welch Pierce, Stephen Samuel Welch, a daughter-in-law Mary Lou Moulton Welch, and a son-in-law, Deloy Glen Pierce. She is survived by three children and their spouses; Keith & Doris Welch of South Weber, Marilyn & Mark Nielson of Nampa, Idaho, and Paul & Denise Welch of Farmington.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday Oct. 24, at the Farmington Rock Chapel 272 N Main in the Primary Chapel. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30. Friends and family may visit Friday Oct. 23, 2020 between 6-8 PM at Russon Mortuary in Farmington, 1941 N Main. Interment in the Farmington City Cemetery where many of her deceased family members are buried. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humanitarian Services -Church of Jesus Christ.

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.