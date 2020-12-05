Menu
Casey Tate
1985 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1985
DIED
November 18, 2020
Casey Tate's passing at the age of 35 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Casey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun website.

Published by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
South Calhoun Baptist Church
River and Pine St., Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
South Calhoun Baptist Church
River and Pine St., Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
