Caterina Healy
1955 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1955
DIED
October 12, 2020
Caterina Healy's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Desert Memorial in Las Vegas, NV .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Beacon Center
4505 West Hacienda Ave Suite G2
Funeral services provided by:
Desert Memorial
