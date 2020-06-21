Catharine L. Kent, 76, formerly of McMurray passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Evergreen Assisted Living in Washington.
She was born December 23, 1943, in Valdosta, GA, daughter of the late Thomas Joseph and Grace Freeman McCarthy.
Catharine most enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and spending time with her family.
She was the beloved wife of 45 years to the late James W. Kent, Sr.; loving mother of Christine (Frank) King, James "Jamie" (Michelle) Kent, Matthew (Candee) Kent, Brian (Jennifer) Kent, Erin Walker, and Daniel Kent; cherished grandmother of Zackary (Melissa), Megan, Anna, Samantha, Sean, and great-grandmother of Madelyn; sister of Maureen Samuelson and the late Diane and Robert McCarthy.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg on Tuesday at 10 a.m., everyone please meet at the church. Interment will be private. Please add tributes at beinhaur.com
