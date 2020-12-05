Menu
Catherine Allison
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1924
DIED
December 4, 2020
Catherine Allison's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville in Monroeville, PA .

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
445 Beatty Rd, Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146
Funeral services provided by:
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
