Formerly of Braddock, a resident of Golden Heights Personal Care in Penn Twp., at the venerable age of 106, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Vincent Benkovich for 65 years.



Loving mother of Vincent "Slugger" (Roxane) Benkovich of Penn Twp.



Treasured grandmother of Breanne (Paul) Makovec of IL., Michael Benkovich of Economy and Matthew J. "M.J." (Laura) Benkovich of NC.



Great-grandmother of Colby and Tess Makovec; Vincent and Logan Benkovich.



Kay was the last survivor of 10 siblings, and so, is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



For many years, until she was 88, Kay worked as a hairdresser from her home-shop on Fourth St. in Braddock. In retirement, she then volunteered her time at the Braddock Hospital and Cedars Hospice in Monroeville.



She enjoyed and excelled at quilting, crocheting, cooking and baking.



Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.



Mass of Christian Burial will be in Good Shepherd Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Braddock, on Friday at 10 a.m.



Kay will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh., Pa. 15221

