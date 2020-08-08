Of Plum, age 92, died peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late George J. Bich for 64 years.
Loving and proud mother of Marianne (Jim) Zahren of Pittsburgh, Joanne (Scott Jones) Letcher of Pennsbury Village and Susan (Bill) Brennan of Wexford.
Cherished grandmother of Kathleen Zahren, Megan Zahren, Lauren Brennan, Ethan Brennan, Katie (Tony) Brennan and Evan (Eileen) Brennan.
Sister of the late Raymond (late Catherine) Ferguson.
Regina treasured her childhood and lifelong friends from East Pittsburgh.
She loved to tell stories about growing up there and how it formed
her life view of people from all walks of life.
She enjoyed her years working at Yenny Jewelers serving customers from
the East Pittsburgh Westinghouse and taking trips into Pittsburgh to hear
the sounds of the big bands.
She met the love of her life, George at Westview Danceland. They shared 64 years
of love and laughter. They looked forward to their many beach vacations
with their three girls and other family members and cousins. After grandchildren
came along, a weekend trip to Oglebay Resort became a family tradition. Holidays
were always lively events with games and stories.
She was an active member of St. Susanna Church and later Our Lady of Joy Parish. Her
strong love and faith in God stayed with her throughout her life. She volunteered
as a cook for many years with Meals on Wheels, started the Block Parents Program
in her Penn Hills Neighborhood and fought the good fight for many causes she
strongly believed in even at the age of 92.
She dearly loved her numerous card club friends, was an avid reader and Irish
storyteller extraordinaire. Her final home at Clover Commons was full of friends
that became family. Her favorite quote was "Laughter is like a short vacation".
She will be missed.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Regina's visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be private to her family. A memorial of Regina's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Regina asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110 (www.pittsburghfoodbank.org
) or St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
And don't forget to vote!!
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.