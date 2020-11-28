Menu
Catherine Cavin
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1939
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Amedisys Hospice
Catherine Cavin's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Burroughs Funeral Home website.

Published by Burroughs Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Belin Memorial United Methodist Church
4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576
Dec
12
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Belin Memorial United Methodist Church
4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576
Burroughs Funeral Home
