Catherine Dillard's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton in Dayton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Catherine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton website.
Published by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton on Dec. 7, 2020.
