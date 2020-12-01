Menu
Catherine DuPree
1920 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1920
DIED
November 25, 2020
Catherine DuPree's passing at the age of 100 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola website.

Published by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lee Cemetery
, Gordon, Wilkinson County, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
