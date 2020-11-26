Menu
Catherine Gormley
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1928
DIED
November 7, 2020
Catherine Gormley's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home website.

Published by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
