Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine Hannon
2002 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 2002
DIED
November 22, 2020
Catherine Hannon's passing at the age of 18 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. in Harvard, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Catherine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
November 24, 2020