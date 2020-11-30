Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine Herbert
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1929
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
St. James Catholic Church
Catherine Herbert's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Catherine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39507
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39507
Nov
25
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
8910 Carl Leggett Drive, Gulfport, Mississippi 39503
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020