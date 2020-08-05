Our loving and caring wife and mother, Irene Kelly, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Irene was born is Glasgow, Scotland on December 5, 1941 to John and Elizabeth Ranachan. She was the middle of the 3 children, with an older brother John and a younger brother Thomas. Irene came to the United States in 1967 with her husband, Archie, and 2 young children. They ended up living in San Jose, California for 35 wonderful years. Archie and Irene loved to travel, they visited all over the United State, and made a few trips to Mexico. With Archie's retirement in 2002, they moved to Ogden, Utah to be closer to family. Irene loved to bowl, and was on many competitive leagues in San Jose for many years. Irene was also a beautiful knitter since she was a young girl. She entered many of her knitting and needle work items in the local fairs and won many awards over the years. For the last 10 years Archie and Irene were members with the Silver Sneakers at the Ogden Athletic Club. They loved the swim aerobics and all of the classes they took over the years. They also met and enjoyed many wonderful people through their involvement with the Club. Irene was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, led by the Reverend Monica Hall. She was a member of the Church since moving to Utah, 15 years ago. She enjoyed meeting and being friends with all of the new members of the church, and having met life long friends along the way. In the last year she also enjoyed by involved in the North View Senior Center Thursday Night dinner and activities, and meeting a whole group of new friends. Irene was married to Archie for 57 years, before his passing on September 2, 2019. She is survived by her children: Kristin (Dan) Frazier, Wendy Montiel, and Alan Kelly. Also, 7 grandchildren: Valerie and Natalie Frazier. Brian, Alfonso, Christopher, Ashley, and Kyle Montiel. And one great grandson, 5 year old Lucas, Ashley's little boy.



Due to Covid-19 the family will hold a private farewell and Celebration of Life t a Later Date.





