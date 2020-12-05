Catherine Smith's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center in Jeffersonville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Catherine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center website.
Published by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
