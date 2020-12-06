Menu
Catherine Taylor
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1949
DIED
November 17, 2020
Catherine Taylor's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge in Cambridge, MD .

Published by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
