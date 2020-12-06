Catherine Taylor's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge in Cambridge, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Catherine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge website.
Published by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge on Dec. 6, 2020.
