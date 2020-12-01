Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cathy Burrell
1955 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1955
DIED
November 18, 2020
Cathy Burrell's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fluker Funeral Home in Waycross, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fluker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fluker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fluker Funeral Home- Waycross
985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, Georgia 31501
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakland Cemetery
2410 Alice St., Waycross, Georgia 31501
Funeral services provided by:
Fluker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.