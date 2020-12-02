Menu
Cathy Thomas
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1949
DIED
January 3, 2020
Cathy Thomas's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, January 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
United Baptist Church
419 Coe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Baptist Church
419 Coe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
