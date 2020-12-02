Cathy Thomas's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, January 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cathy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
