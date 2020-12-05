Menu
Cathy Tuggle
1960 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1960
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
Special Olympics
Cathy Tuggle's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home website.

Published by Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St, Wilmington, OH 45177
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St, Wilmington, OH 45177
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
What a sweet lady she was, so sorry for your loss Sandy, we love you, sending you hugs.
Theresa & Charlie
Friend
December 3, 2020