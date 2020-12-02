Cauleene Johnson's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro in Walterboro, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cauleene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro website.