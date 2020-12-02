Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cecelia Agee
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
Cecelia Agee's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cecelia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel
1800 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64109
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.