Cecelia Kehnast's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cecelia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John F. Yasik Funeral Services website.
Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
