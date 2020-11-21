Menu
Cecelia Kehnast
1921 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1921
DIED
November 16, 2020
Cecelia Kehnast's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .

Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Hedwig Church
400 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19805
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Hedwig Church
400 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19805
