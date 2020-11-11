Menu
Cecelia Kouns
1926 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1926
DIED
November 7, 2020
Cecelia Kouns's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emken-Linton in Texas City, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Nov
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
