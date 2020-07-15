Cecil Dean George, passed away July 11, 2020 at the age of 92. The son of Preal and Artemesia Palmer George, born and raised in Kanosh Utah. He loved school, excelling in spelling and arithmetic, in spite of being very mischievous and a bit of a "cut up". His childhood days consisted of working morning until night in the fields and on the family farm. In High School Cecil made "All State", lettering in Football, Basketball, Track and Wrestling. He was very popular with both the student body as well as the teachers. After graduating from High School, he joined the Army. Upon released from the Army, he reacquainted himself with the stunning Norma Bushnell, from Meadow, Utah. Her quick wit and wonderful family, prompted their being sealed together in the St George Temple, December 16, 1948. They are the parents of Gary (Mary) George, Gloria (Mont) Vargason and Jill Hubble, 11 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren.



Cecil and Norma had a strong work ethic, which made it possible for them to maintain two residences one in Utah and one in Nevada. They lived honest, obedient lives, as Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving diligently in many callings and auxiliaries (as well as supporting and sustaining their children in their callings).



Their early years of marriage, Cecil worked the family farming business and had his own feed delivering company. Norma worked as a secretary for Millard County. Due to not enough income to sustain all family members, Cecil and Norma left their home in Kanosh and moved to Salt Lake City Utah. Cecil worked at several jobs before securing employment with Otis Elevator Company (United Technologies).



In October of 1967, at age 39, Cecil was working on an Elevator when a terrible accident occurred and Cecil's right hand was severed. Thanks to his "not giving up" attitude, and by the grace of God, Cecil relearn how to write, tie his shoes, all daily tasks with only one hand..... as well as repair and rebuild elevator machinery. Cecil was devastated to learn he could not return to work. After several requests and appeals, for Otis to give him a chance to return to work, Cecil was granted a probationary time to prove himself capable of performing his duties, which he did. This was a huge accomplishment in his life. Cecil worked his way up the ranks from service repair man to the Western Regional Manager for, retiring 35 yrs later with several acknowledgments and awards as to his successful management skills. Cecil was also a longtime member of the Utah Rotary Club, he enjoyed the friendships and associations he made with so many great men there.



Norma worked during this time of trial supporting the family as an executive secretary for the CEO of Kennecott Copper Corp. a demanding full time job, while raising their family, and creating a beautiful home environment. Cecil was very proud of Norma, praising her often for her financial and business organizational skills. Norma retired from Kennecott at age 56, Cecil was still working so Norma earned her Realtors licenses, in Utah and Nevada., and belonged to several investment clubs which she greatly enjoyed.



In 2005 Cecil was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Positive he could "beat it", and he did for 15 tedious years. Cecil never complained, felt sorry for himself, or stopped doing unimaginable tasks for one who only had one hand and cancer. He could be found in his spare time at any of the new car dealerships, checking out the latest vehicles, in any one of the four corner states. He kept his vehicles immaculate, as well their residences.



Cecil and Norma stayed very active, entertaining Cecil's business colleagues, traveling and bowling on several leagues. Even in their elderly years Cecil was aggressively walking two miles every day with his fast walking and vivacious wife Norma until she passed away one year ago. Her death was extremely hard on him as the two of them were inseparable, and devoted their time and efforts in creating a perfect life for themselves.



Cecil is survived by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Norma, Daughter-in-law Janice H George, Parents Preal and Artemesia Palmer George, Brother Lloyd P George, Sisters Inez G. Beeston, Eloise G Warner, Father and Mother-in-law William E and Lois D Bushnell, and all Norma's Siblings and spouses.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 -10:45 am prior to services. Interment at the Kanosh City Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Due to Covid, Masks are required in the Building.

