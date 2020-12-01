Menu
Cecil Prosser
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1937
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Cecil Prosser's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, SC .

Published by Carolina Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lynches River FWB Church Cemetery
Hwy 378, Scranton, South Carolina 29591
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home
