Cecil L. Richens of Fresno, CA passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2020 at his home. He was born October 10, 1937 in Roosevelt, Utah the son of Lenar Richens and Dena Cope Richens. Cecil married Leona Ruth Gledhill on November 6, 1959, and they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. Cecil and Leona moved to Fresno in 1971 with their 2 daughters, Leisel and Rebecca.



Cecil worked as a Tax Examiner for the IRS.



Cecil was a member of the LDS Church, and attended the Kings Canyon Ward (formerly Fresno 1st ward).



Cecil is survived by daughter Leisel Jimenez (Jesse) of Clovis, CA, grandchildren Matthew Richens and Ashley Honesto, daughter Rebecca Hanson (Eric) of Manitowoc, WI, grandchildren Hayden, Hudson, Helix, and Hailey Hanson. brother Howard Richens of Plymouth, UT, sister Melva Richens of Liberty, UT, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, he was preceded in death by his wife Leona, and parents.



He will be laid to rest in Ogden, UT following a funeral service. Interment will be at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.